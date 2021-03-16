Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11900F or Ryzen 9 3950X: what's better?

Intel Core i9 11900F vs AMD Ryzen 9 3950X

Intel Core i9 11900F
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
Intel Core i9 11900F
AMD Ryzen 9 3950X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900F with 8-cores against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3950X and 11900F
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900F
  • Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3950X – 65 vs 105 Watt
  • 36% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1737 vs 1281 points
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
  • Around 2.32 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
  • Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900F +34%
1704
Ryzen 9 3950X
1273
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900F
9307
Ryzen 9 3950X +44%
13437

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11900F and AMD Ryzen 9 3950X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 16, 2021 November 25, 2019
Launch price 422 USD 749 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Zen 2
Model number i9-11900F -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 8 16
Threads 16 32
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 19.2 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11900F official page AMD Ryzen 9 3950X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 3950X or Intel Core i9 11900F?
