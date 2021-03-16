Intel Core i9 11900F vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900F with 8-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900 with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
82
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
90
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900F
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3522
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
38683
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1704
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9307
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Launch price
|422 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i9-11900F
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|12
|Threads
|16
|24
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900F official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
