Intel Core i9 11900F vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900

Intel Core i9 11900F
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 5900
Intel Core i9 11900F
AMD Ryzen 9 5900

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900F with 8-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900 with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900 and 11900F
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900F
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11900F and AMD Ryzen 9 5900

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 16, 2021 January 12, 2021
Launch price 422 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Zen 3
Model number i9-11900F -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 8 12
Threads 16 24
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11900F official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5900 or Intel Core i9 11900F?
