We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900F with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900X and 11900F
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900F
  • Newer - released 5-months later
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900X – 65 vs 105 Watt
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
  • Around 2.32 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
  • Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 4 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900F
9496
Ryzen 9 5900X +34%
12685

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11900F and AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 16, 2021 October 8, 2020
Launch price 422 USD 549 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Zen 3
Model number i9-11900F -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 8 12
Threads 16 24
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11900F official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X or Intel Core i9 11900F?
