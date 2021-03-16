Intel Core i9 11900F vs AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900F with 8-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900F
- Newer - released 5-months later
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5950X – 65 vs 105 Watt
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
- Around 2.32 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
620
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
10084
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3446
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
45174
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900F +1%
1704
1688
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9307
Ryzen 9 5950X +85%
17212
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|October 8, 2020
|Launch price
|422 USD
|799 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i9-11900F
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|16
|Threads
|16
|32
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900F official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1