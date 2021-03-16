Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11900F or M1 Max: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900F (desktop) with 8-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max (laptop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Max and 11900F
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900F
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 63% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
  • Around 359.6 GB/s (719%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Core i9 11900F – 30 vs 65 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900F
1424
M1 Max +9%
1554
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900F +6%
13416
M1 Max
12634
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900F +1%
1820
M1 Max
1804
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900F
10145
M1 Max +26%
12822

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11900F and Apple M1 Max

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released March 16, 2021 October 18, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Rocket Lake -
Model number i9-11900F -
Socket BGA-1200 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU No Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)

Performance

Cores 8 10
Threads 16 10
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 25x -
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 57 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
TDP 65 W 30 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
GPU Base Clock - 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1296 MHz
Shading Units - 4096
TMUs - 256
ROPs - 128
TGP - 60 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 11900F
n/a
M1 Max
10.4 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 409.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11900F official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

