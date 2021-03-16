Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11900F or Core i3 10100: what's better?

Intel Core i9 11900F vs i3 10100

Intel Core i9 11900F
VS
Intel Core i3 10100
Intel Core i9 11900F
Intel Core i3 10100

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900F with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10100 and 11900F
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900F
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 49% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1644 vs 1105 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 21% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
  • Around 8.4 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900F +48%
1615
Core i3 10100
1088
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900F +60%
6865
Core i3 10100
4281

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11900F and i3 10100

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released March 16, 2021 May 1, 2020
Launch price 422 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Comet Lake
Model number i9-11900F i3-10100
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU No Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11900F official page Intel Core i3 10100 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i9 11900F or i9 10900K
2. Intel Core i9 11900F or i9 9900KF
3. Intel Core i9 11900F or i9 10900KF
4. Intel Core i9 11900F or i9 11900K
5. Intel Core i3 10100 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
6. Intel Core i3 10100 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
7. Intel Core i3 10100 or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
8. Intel Core i3 10100 or AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
9. Intel Core i3 10100 or i3 10300

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 10100 or i9 11900F?
EnglishРусский