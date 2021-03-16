Intel Core i9 11900F vs i5 10600K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900F with 8-cores against the 4.1 GHz i5 10600K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900F
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 10600K – 65 vs 125 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1644 vs 1312 points
- Around 8.4 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3588
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2917
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14484
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900F +24%
1615
1306
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6865
Core i5 10600K +1%
6914
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|422 USD
|262 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-11900F
|i5-10600K
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|41x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900F official page
|Intel Core i5 10600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
