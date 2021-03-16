Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11900F or Core i5 11600: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900F with 8-cores against the 2.8 GHz i5 11600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11600 and 11900F
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900F
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1737 vs 1570 points
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900F +52%
9307
Core i5 11600
6103

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11900F and i5 11600

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released March 16, 2021 March 16, 2021
Launch price 422 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Rocket Lake
Model number i9-11900F i5-11600
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU No Intel UHD Graphics 750

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 28x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 50 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11900F official page Intel Core i5 11600 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 11600 or i9 11900F?
