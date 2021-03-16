Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11900F or Core i5 11600K: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900F with 8-cores against the 3.9 GHz i5 11600K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11600K and 11900F
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900F
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 11600K – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900F +18%
13107
Core i5 11600K
11112
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900F +19%
23688
Core i5 11600K
19851
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11900F and i5 11600K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released March 16, 2021 March 30, 2021
Launch price 422 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Rocket Lake
Model number i9-11900F i5-11600K
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU No Iris Xe Graphics 32

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 39x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 900 MHz
Shading Units - 256
TMUs - 64
ROPs - 32
Execution Units - 32
TGP - 15 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 11900F
n/a
Core i5 11600K
0.46 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 50 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11900F official page Intel Core i5 11600K official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 11600K or i9 11900F?
