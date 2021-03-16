Intel Core i9 11900F vs i5 11600K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900F with 8-cores against the 3.9 GHz i5 11600K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900F
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 11600K – 65 vs 125 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1395
Core i5 11600K +10%
1535
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900F +18%
13107
11112
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900F +4%
3525
3380
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900F +19%
23688
19851
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900F +2%
1708
1668
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900F +21%
9684
7995
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|March 30, 2021
|Launch price
|422 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i9-11900F
|i5-11600K
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Iris Xe Graphics 32
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|39x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|900 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|256
|TMUs
|-
|64
|ROPs
|-
|32
|Execution Units
|-
|32
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900F official page
|Intel Core i5 11600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1