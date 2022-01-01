Intel Core i9 11900F vs i5 12400F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900F with 8-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 12400F with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900F
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400F
- Newer - released 10-months later
- Around 26.8 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1411
Core i5 12400F +22%
1720
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900F +10%
13203
12048
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3536
Core i5 12400F +1%
3574
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900F +22%
23950
19702
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900F +3%
1732
1686
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900F +15%
9555
8311
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i9-11900F
|i5-12400F
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900F official page
|Intel Core i5 12400F official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
