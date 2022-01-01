Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11900F or Core i5 12600K: what's better?

Intel Core i9 11900F vs i5 12600K

Intel Core i9 11900F
VS
Intel Core i5 12600K
Intel Core i9 11900F
Intel Core i5 12600K

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900F with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz i5 12600K with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12600K and 11900F
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900F
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 12600K – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600K
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Around 26.8 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
  • 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1892 vs 1722 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900F
13203
Core i5 12600K +32%
17385
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900F
23950
Core i5 12600K +14%
27326
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900F
9555
Core i5 12600K +24%
11821
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11900F and i5 12600K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released March 16, 2021 October 27, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rocket Lake Alder Lake-S
Model number i9-11900F i5-12600K
Socket LGA-1200 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU No UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 8 10
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 9728K (shared)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 65 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1450 MHz
Shading Units - 256
TMUs - 16
ROPs - 8
Execution Units - 32
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 11900F
n/a
Core i5 12600K
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11900F official page Intel Core i5 12600K official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X or Intel Core i9 11900F
2. AMD Ryzen 9 5900X or Intel Core i9 11900F
3. Intel Core i9 11900K or Intel Core i9 11900F
4. Intel Core i9 12900K or Intel Core i9 11900F
5. Intel Core i9 11900KF or Intel Core i9 11900F
6. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X or Intel Core i5 12600K
7. Intel Core i7 10700K or Intel Core i5 12600K
8. Intel Core i9 10900K or Intel Core i5 12600K
9. Intel Core i5 11600K or Intel Core i5 12600K
10. Intel Core i9 12900K or Intel Core i5 12600K

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 12600K or i9 11900F?
Promotion
EnglishРусский