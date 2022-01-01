Intel Core i9 11900F vs i7 12700KF
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900F with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 12700KF with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900F
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 12700KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700KF
- Newer - released 7-months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Around 26.8 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1942 vs 1722 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1411
Core i7 12700KF +39%
1957
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13203
Core i7 12700KF +73%
22844
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3536
Core i7 12700KF +15%
4080
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23950
Core i7 12700KF +42%
34006
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1732
Core i7 12700KF +13%
1959
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9555
Core i7 12700KF +51%
14390
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|October 27, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i9-11900F
|i7-12700KF
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|12
|Threads
|16
|20
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|25MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900F official page
|Intel Core i7 12700KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
