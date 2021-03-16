Intel Core i9 11900F vs i9 10850K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900F with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz i9 10850K with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900F
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 10850K – 65 vs 125 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 4.2 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10850K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
526
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
6214
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3061
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23221
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900F +6%
1615
1527
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6865
Core i9 10850K +69%
11574
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|July 27, 2020
|Launch price
|422 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-11900F
|i9-10850K
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|10
|Threads
|16
|20
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|5.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900F official page
|Intel Core i9 10850K official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
