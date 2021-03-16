Intel Core i9 11900F vs i9 10900K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900F with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz i9 10900K with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900F
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 10900K – 65 vs 125 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1644 vs 1357 points
- Around 4.2 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
538
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
6343
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3133
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23956
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900F +21%
1615
1334
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6865
Core i9 10900K +61%
11036
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|422 USD
|488 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-11900F
|i9-10900K
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|10
|Threads
|16
|20
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900F official page
|Intel Core i9 10900K official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
