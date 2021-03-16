Intel Core i9 11900F vs i9 10900KF
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900F with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz i9 10900KF with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900F
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 10900KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1644 vs 1348 points
- Around 4.2 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900KF
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
522
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
6194
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3104
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23676
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900F +22%
1615
1324
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6865
Core i9 10900KF +62%
11114
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|422 USD
|472 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-11900F
|i9-10900KF
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|10
|Threads
|16
|20
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900F official page
|Intel Core i9 10900KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
