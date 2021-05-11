Intel Core i9 11900H vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900H with 8-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
- Consumes up to 44% less energy than the Core i9 11900H – 25 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900H +32%
607
460
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900H +104%
5397
2644
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2509
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13764
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900H +4%
1163
1115
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900H +19%
6537
5471
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Launch price
|546 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-11900H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.1-2.5 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21-25x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1