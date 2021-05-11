Intel Core i9 11900H vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900H with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1632 vs 1341 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i9 11900H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- More powerful Radeon RX Vega 7 integrated graphics: 1.108 vs 0.46 TFLOPS
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900H +16%
1576
1362
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900H +63%
12122
7440
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3304
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22937
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900H +21%
1602
1325
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900H +52%
8811
5784
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Launch price
|546 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i9-11900H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.1-2.5 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21-25x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|448
|TMUs
|64
|28
|ROPs
|32
|7
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
