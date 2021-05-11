Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11900H or Ryzen 5 5600U: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900H with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600U and 11900H
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
  • 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1632 vs 1341 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i9 11900H – 15 vs 45 Watt
  • More powerful Radeon RX Vega 7 integrated graphics: 1.108 vs 0.46 TFLOPS
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900H +16%
1576
Ryzen 5 5600U
1362
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900H +63%
12122
Ryzen 5 5600U
7440
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900H +21%
1602
Ryzen 5 5600U
1325
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900H +52%
8811
Ryzen 5 5600U
5784

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11900H and AMD Ryzen 5 5600U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 11, 2021 January 12, 2021
Launch price 546 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Zen 3
Model number i9-11900H -
Socket BGA-1787 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 2.1-2.5 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21-25x 23x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-45 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz 1600 MHz
Shading Units 256 448
TMUs 64 28
ROPs 32 7
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 11900H
0.46 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600U +141%
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11900H official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600U or Intel Core i9 11900H?
