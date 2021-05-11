Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11900H or Ryzen 5 5600X: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 2.1-2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900H (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600X and 11900H
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900H
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600X – 45 vs 65 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
  • Around 3.52 GB/s (7%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900H +2%
12202
Ryzen 5 5600X
11988
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900H +1%
22284
Ryzen 5 5600X
22158
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11900H and AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 11, 2021 October 8, 2020
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Zen 3
Model number i9-11900H -
Socket BGA-1787 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) No

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 2.1-2.5 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21-25x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-45 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) -
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 11900H
0.742 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11900H official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Intel Core i9 11900H?
