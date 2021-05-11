Intel Core i9 11900H vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900H against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900H
- Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4800H – 45 vs 54 Watt
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Around 17.07 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900H +24%
607
490
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900H +23%
5397
4399
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2693
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19504
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1163
Ryzen 7 4800H +3%
1196
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6537
Ryzen 7 4800H +22%
8007
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|January 6, 2020
|Launch price
|546 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-11900H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.1-2.5 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21-25x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
