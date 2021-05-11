Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11900H or Ryzen 7 5700G: what's better?

Intel Core i9 11900H vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

Intel Core i9 11900H
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
Intel Core i9 11900H
AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 2.1-2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900H (laptop) against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700G (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5700G and 11900H
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5700G – 45 vs 65 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900H
12202
Ryzen 7 5700G +16%
14094
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900H
22284
Ryzen 7 5700G +12%
24895
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11900H and AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 11, 2021 April 13, 2021
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Zen 3
Model number i9-11900H -
Socket BGA-1787 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 2.1-2.5 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21-25x 38x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-45 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1750 MHz
Shading Units 256 512
TMUs 16 32
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 11900H
0.742 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5700G
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11900H official page AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 24

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Apple M1 Max vs Intel Core i9 11900H
2. AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX vs Intel Core i9 11900H
3. Intel Core i7 11800H vs i9 11900H
4. Intel Core i9 11900K vs i9 11900H
5. Apple M1 Pro vs Intel Core i9 11900H
6. Apple M1 Max vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
7. AMD Ryzen 5 5600X vs Ryzen 7 5700G
8. AMD Ryzen 7 4700G vs Ryzen 7 5700G
9. AMD Ryzen 5 3400G vs Ryzen 7 5700G
10. AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G vs Ryzen 7 5700G

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5700G or Intel Core i9 11900H?
EnglishРусский