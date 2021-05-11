Intel Core i9 11900H vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 2.1-2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900H (laptop) against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
98
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
65
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
81
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
84
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900H
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800 – 45 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- 43% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1650 vs 1153 points
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
607
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5397
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3488
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
27000
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1163
Ryzen 7 5800 +43%
1661
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6537
Ryzen 7 5800 +49%
9742
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Launch price
|546 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i9-11900H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.1-2.5 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21-25x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
