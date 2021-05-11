Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11900H or Ryzen 7 5800H: what's better?

Intel Core i9 11900H vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

Intel Core i9 11900H
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
Intel Core i9 11900H
AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900H against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800H and 11900H
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800H – 45 vs 54 Watt
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Around 17.07 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 27% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1468 vs 1153 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900H +14%
5397
Ryzen 7 5800H
4744
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900H
1163
Ryzen 7 5800H +28%
1488
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900H
6537
Ryzen 7 5800H +23%
8058

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11900H and AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 11, 2021 January 12, 2021
Launch price 546 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Zen 3
Model number i9-11900H -
Socket BGA-1787 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 2.1-2.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21-25x 32x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-45 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11900H official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i9 11900H or Intel Core i7 10750H
2. Intel Core i9 11900H or Intel Core i9 11980HK
3. Intel Core i9 11900H or Apple M1
4. Intel Core i9 11900H or AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
5. Intel Core i9 11900H or AMD Ryzen 9 5900H
6. AMD Ryzen 7 5800H or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
7. AMD Ryzen 7 5800H or AMD Ryzen 9 4900H
8. AMD Ryzen 7 5800H or Intel Core i7 11370H
9. AMD Ryzen 7 5800H or AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
10. AMD Ryzen 7 5800H or AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H or Intel Core i9 11900H?
EnglishРусский