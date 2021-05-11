Intel Core i9 11900H vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.1-2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900H (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X (desktop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900H
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900X – 45 vs 105 Watt
- Newer - released 7-months later
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
- Around 3.52 GB/s (7%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- Has 40 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 4 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1605
1599
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12202
Ryzen 9 5900X +70%
20777
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3279
Ryzen 9 5900X +7%
3502
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22284
Ryzen 9 5900X +80%
40198
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1611
Ryzen 9 5900X +6%
1700
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8824
Ryzen 9 5900X +64%
14483
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|October 8, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i9-11900H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|12
|Threads
|16
|24
|Base Frequency
|2.1-2.5 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21-25x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900H official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
