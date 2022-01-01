Intel Core i9 11900H vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.1-2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900H (laptop) with 8-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X (desktop) with 64-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900H
- Consumes up to 84% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X – 45 vs 280 Watt
- Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
- 27% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1570 vs 1236 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
- Has 56 more physical cores
- Has 104 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 44.17 GB/s (86%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900H +26%
1574
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12086
Ryzen Threadripper 3990X +514%
74192
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900H +27%
3226
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21727
Ryzen Threadripper 3990X +270%
80420
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900H +27%
1564
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8396
Ryzen Threadripper 3990X +213%
26302
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|January 10, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-11900H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|sTRX4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|64
|Threads
|16
|128
|Base Frequency
|2.1-2.5 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21-25x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|128MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|280 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|95.37 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900H official page
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|64
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1