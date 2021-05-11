Intel Core i9 11900H vs Apple M1
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900H against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
85
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
34
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
98
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
69
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer - released 6-months later
- 53% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
- Consumes up to 69% less energy than the Core i9 11900H – 14 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- 50% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1735 vs 1153 points
- Around 17.05 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900H +47%
607
412
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900H +153%
5397
2137
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3768
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15279
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1163
Apple M1 +51%
1761
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6537
Apple M1 +17%
7634
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|November 20, 2020
|Launch price
|546 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Model number
|i9-11900H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Apple M1 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.1-2.5 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|21-25x
|0x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|320K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|16 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|14 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|68.25 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900H official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
