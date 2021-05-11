Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11900H or Apple M1: what's better?

Intel Core i9 11900H vs Apple M1

Intel Core i9 11900H
VS
Apple M1
Intel Core i9 11900H
Apple M1

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900H against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M1 and 11900H
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer - released 6-months later
  • 53% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
  • Consumes up to 69% less energy than the Core i9 11900H – 14 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • 50% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1735 vs 1153 points
  • Around 17.05 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900H +47%
607
Apple M1
412
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900H +153%
5397
Apple M1
2137
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900H
1163
Apple M1 +51%
1761
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900H
6537
Apple M1 +17%
7634

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11900H and Apple M1

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released May 11, 2021 November 20, 2020
Launch price 546 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Icestorm and Firestorm
Model number i9-11900H -
Socket BGA-1787 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Apple M1 GPU

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 2.1-2.5 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 21-25x 0x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 320K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 16 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 35-45 W 14 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 68.25 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11900H official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 10875H vs i9 11900H
2. Intel Core i7 11800H vs i9 11900H
3. AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX vs Intel Core i9 11900H
4. AMD Ryzen 9 5900H vs Intel Core i9 11900H
5. Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs Apple M1
6. Intel Core i5 10300H vs Apple M1
7. Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs Apple M1
8. Intel Core i9 9980HK vs Apple M1
9. Intel Core i9 9880H vs Apple M1

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 or Intel Core i9 11900H?
EnglishРусский