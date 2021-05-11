Intel Core i9 11900H vs i5 10310U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900H with 8-cores against the 0.8-2.2 GHz i5 10310U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900H
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Has 18 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
- Around 5.4 GB/s (12%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10310U
- Consumes up to 44% less energy than the Core i9 11900H – 25 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900H +36%
607
445
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900H +275%
5397
1438
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2411
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7067
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900H +3%
1163
1131
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900H +75%
6537
3733
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|May 13, 2020
|Launch price
|546 USD
|297 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Comet Lake-U
|Model number
|i9-11900H
|i5-10310U
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.1-2.5 GHz
|0.8-2.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21-25x
|8-22x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900H official page
|Intel Core i5 10310U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
