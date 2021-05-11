Intel Core i9 11900H vs i7 1068NG7
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900H with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz i7 1068NG7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900H
- Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1068NG7
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i9 11900H – 28 vs 45 Watt
- Around 7.1 GB/s (14%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900H +33%
607
458
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900H +208%
5397
1753
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2591
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10538
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1163
Core i7 1068NG7 +8%
1252
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900H +40%
6537
4662
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|January 1, 2020
|Launch price
|546 USD
|426 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Ice Lake U
|Model number
|i9-11900H
|i7-1068NG7
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|BGA1344
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (64 EU)
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.1-2.5 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21-25x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900H official page
|Intel Core i7 1068NG7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
