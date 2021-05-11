Intel Core i9 11900H vs i7 10710U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900H with 8-cores against the 1.1 GHz i7 10710U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900H
- Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 9.54 GB/s (23%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10710U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i9 11900H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900H +29%
607
470
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900H +135%
5397
2294
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2485
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10242
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900H +8%
1163
1080
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900H +36%
6537
4819
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|August 21, 2019
|Launch price
|546 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-11900H
|i7-10710U
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.1-2.5 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|21-25x
|0x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|41.66 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900H official page
|Intel Core i7 10710U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
