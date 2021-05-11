Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11900H or Core i7 10710U: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900H with 8-cores against the 1.1 GHz i7 10710U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10710U and 11900H
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Around 9.54 GB/s (23%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10710U
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i9 11900H – 15 vs 45 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900H +135%
5397
Core i7 10710U
2294
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11900H and i7 10710U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 11, 2021 August 21, 2019
Launch price 546 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Comet Lake
Model number i9-11900H i7-10710U
Socket BGA-1787 BGA-1528
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 620

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 2.1-2.5 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 21-25x 0x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) -
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) -
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 35-45 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 41.66 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11900H official page Intel Core i7 10710U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 10710U or i9 11900H?
