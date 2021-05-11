Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11900H or Core i7 10850H: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900H with 8-cores against the 2.7 GHz i7 10850H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10850H and 11900H
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1632 vs 1254 points
  • More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 750 integrated graphics: 0.46 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
  • Around 5.4 GB/s (12%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10850H
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900H +63%
12122
Core i7 10850H
7442
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900H +89%
22937
Core i7 10850H
12121
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11900H and i7 10850H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 11, 2021 April 2, 2020
Launch price 546 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Comet Lake
Model number i9-11900H i7-10850H
Socket BGA-1787 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 2.1-2.5 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 5.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21-25x 27x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 35-45 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz 1000 MHz
Shading Units 256 192
TMUs 64 24
ROPs 32 3
Execution Units 32 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 11900H +21%
0.46 TFLOPS
Core i7 10850H
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11900H official page Intel Core i7 10850H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

