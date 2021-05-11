Intel Core i9 11900H vs i7 10870H
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900H against the 2.2 GHz i7 10870H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900H
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 5.4 GB/s (12%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10870H
- 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1282 vs 1153 points
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900H +26%
607
480
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900H +46%
5397
3689
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2775
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15727
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1163
Core i7 10870H +12%
1301
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6537
Core i7 10870H +21%
7888
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|September 10, 2020
|Launch price
|546 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-11900H
|i7-10870H
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.1-2.5 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21-25x
|22x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900H official page
|Intel Core i7 10870H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1