Intel Core i9 11900H vs i7 11370H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900H with 8-cores against the 3.0-3.3 GHz i7 11370H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900H
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11370H
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i9 11900H – 35 vs 45 Watt
- 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1376 vs 1153 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900H +9%
607
558
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900H +144%
5397
2213
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3253
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13005
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1163
Core i7 11370H +20%
1391
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900H +36%
6537
4821
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Launch price
|546 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Tiger Lake H35
|Model number
|i9-11900H
|i7-11370H
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.1-2.5 GHz
|3.0-3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21-25x
|30-33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|1250K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|28-35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900H official page
|Intel Core i7 11370H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
