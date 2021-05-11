Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11900H or Core i7 11370H: what's better?

Intel Core i9 11900H vs i7 11370H

Intel Core i9 11900H
VS
Intel Core i7 11370H
Intel Core i9 11900H
Intel Core i7 11370H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900H with 8-cores against the 3.0-3.3 GHz i7 11370H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11370H and 11900H
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900H
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11370H
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i9 11900H – 35 vs 45 Watt
  • 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1376 vs 1153 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900H +144%
5397
Core i7 11370H
2213
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11900H and i7 11370H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 11, 2021 January 12, 2021
Launch price 546 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Tiger Lake H35
Model number i9-11900H i7-11370H
Socket BGA-1787 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 2.1-2.5 GHz 3.0-3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21-25x 30-33x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 1250K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 35-45 W 28-35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11900H official page Intel Core i7 11370H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

