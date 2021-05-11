Intel Core i9 11900H vs i7 11800H
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900H against the 1.9-2.3 GHz i7 11800H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900H
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
- 36% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1569 vs 1153 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900H +4%
607
583
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900H +8%
5397
4987
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3293
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22141
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1163
Core i7 11800H +37%
1591
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6537
Core i7 11800H +38%
9038
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|May 11, 2021
|Launch price
|546 USD
|395 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Tiger Lake H45
|Model number
|i9-11900H
|i7-11800H
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|BGA-1787
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.1-2.5 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21-25x
|19-23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|1250K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|51.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900H official page
|Intel Core i7 11800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
