We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900H with 8-cores against the 1.3-2.9 GHz i7 1195G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1195G7 and 11900H
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900H
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1195G7
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i9 11900H – 28 vs 45 Watt
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900H +104%
12215
Core i7 1195G7
5995
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900H +93%
21811
Core i7 1195G7
11330
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11900H and i7 1195G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 11, 2021 June 8, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Tiger Lake UP3
Model number i9-11900H i7-1195G7
Socket BGA-1787 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 2.1-2.5 GHz 1.3-2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21-25x 13-29x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 35-45 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1400 MHz
Shading Units 256 768
TMUs 16 48
ROPs 8 24
Execution Units 32 96
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 11900H
0.742 TFLOPS
Core i7 1195G7
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11900H official page Intel Core i7 1195G7 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

