Intel Core i9 11900H vs i7 12700K

Intel Core i9 11900H
VS
Intel Core i7 12700K
Intel Core i9 11900H
Intel Core i7 12700K

We compared two CPUs: the 2.1-2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900H (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 12700K (desktop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12700K and 11900H
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900H
  • Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i7 12700K – 45 vs 125 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
  • Newer - released 5-months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Around 25.6 GB/s (50%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1936 vs 1570 points
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900H
12086
Core i7 12700K +88%
22754
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900H
21727
Core i7 12700K +52%
33110
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900H
8396
Core i7 12700K +66%
13943
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11900H and i7 12700K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 11, 2021 October 27, 2021
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Alder Lake-S
Model number i9-11900H i7-12700K
Socket BGA-1787 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 8 12
Threads 16 20
Base Frequency 2.1-2.5 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21-25x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 25MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 35-45 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 16 16
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 11900H
0.742 TFLOPS
Core i7 12700K
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11900H official page Intel Core i7 12700K official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

