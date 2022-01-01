Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11900H or Core i7 12800HX: what's better?

Intel Core i9 11900H vs i7 12800HX

Intel Core i9 11900H
VS
Intel Core i7 12800HX
Intel Core i9 11900H
Intel Core i7 12800HX

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900H with 8-cores against the 2.0 GHz i7 12800HX with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12800HX and 11900H
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900H
  • Consumes up to 18% less energy than the Core i7 12800HX – 45 vs 55 Watt
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12800HX
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Around 25.6 GB/s (50%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1759 vs 1536 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900H
12213
Core i7 12800HX +65%
20165
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900H
21177
Core i7 12800HX +63%
34503
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11900H and i7 12800HX

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 11, 2021 May 10, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Alder Lake-HX
Model number i9-11900H i7-12800HX
Socket BGA-1787 BGA-1964
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) UHD Graphics (32EU)

Performance

Cores 8 16
Threads 16 24
Base Frequency 2.1-2.5 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21-25x 20x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 25MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 35-45 W 45-55 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 16 16
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 32
TGP 15 W 45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 11900H
0.742 TFLOPS
Core i7 12800HX
0.74 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11900H official page Intel Core i7 12800HX official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 12800HX or i9 11900H?
