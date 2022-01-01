Intel Core i9 11900H vs i7 12800HX
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900H with 8-cores against the 2.0 GHz i7 12800HX with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900H
- Consumes up to 18% less energy than the Core i7 12800HX – 45 vs 55 Watt
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12800HX
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Around 25.6 GB/s (50%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1759 vs 1536 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1582
Core i7 12800HX +14%
1801
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12213
Core i7 12800HX +65%
20165
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3162
Core i7 12800HX +25%
3966
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21177
Core i7 12800HX +63%
34503
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1537
Core i7 12800HX +15%
1761
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7759
Core i7 12800HX +84%
14249
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|May 10, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Alder Lake-HX
|Model number
|i9-11900H
|i7-12800HX
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|BGA-1964
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
Performance
|Cores
|8
|16
|Threads
|16
|24
|Base Frequency
|2.1-2.5 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21-25x
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|25MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|45-55 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|16
|16
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900H official page
|Intel Core i7 12800HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1