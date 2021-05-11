Intel Core i9 11900H vs i9 10885H
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900H against the 2.4 GHz i9 10885H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900H
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 5.4 GB/s (12%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10885H
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900H +31%
607
464
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900H +92%
5397
2807
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2925
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
16167
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900H +5%
1163
1107
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6537
Core i9 10885H +14%
7422
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|April 2, 2020
|Launch price
|546 USD
|556 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Comet Lake-H
|Model number
|i9-11900H
|i9-10885H
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.1-2.5 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21-25x
|24x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900H official page
|Intel Core i9 10885H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
