Intel Core i9 11900H vs i9 10980HK

Intel Core i9 11900H
VS
Intel Core i9 10980HK
Intel Core i9 11900H
Intel Core i9 10980HK

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900H against the 2.4 GHz i9 10980HK. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10980HK and 11900H
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Around 5.4 GB/s (12%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980HK
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1347 vs 1153 points
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11900H and i9 10980HK

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 11, 2021 April 1, 2020
Launch price 546 USD 583 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Comet Lake-H
Model number i9-11900H i9-10980HK
Socket BGA-1787 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 2.1-2.5 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 5.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21-25x 24x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 35-45 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11900H official page Intel Core i9 10980HK official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i9 10980HK or i9 11900H?
