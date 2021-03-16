Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11900K or Ryzen 5 2600: what's better?

Intel Core i9 11900K vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Intel Core i9 11900K
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 2600
Intel Core i9 11900K
AMD Ryzen 5 2600

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900K with 8-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2600 and 11900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900K
  • Newer - released 2-years and 7-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 76% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1761 vs 1001 points
  • 36% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
  • Around 6.29 GB/s (14%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 11900K – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +62%
1622
Ryzen 5 2600
1004
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +115%
15106
Ryzen 5 2600
7032
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +56%
3486
Ryzen 5 2600
2238
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +95%
25578
Ryzen 5 2600
13120
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +75%
1750
Ryzen 5 2600
1001
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +86%
10333
Ryzen 5 2600
5563
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11900K and AMD Ryzen 5 2600

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 16, 2021 September 11, 2018
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rocket Lake Zen+
Model number i9-11900K -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 No

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 34x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.8 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 12 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 64 -
ROPs 32 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 11900K
0.46 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 2600
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11900K official page AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

