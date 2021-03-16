Intel Core i9 11900K vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900K with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900K
- Newer - released 3-years later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 66% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1761 vs 1059 points
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
- Around 6.29 GB/s (14%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
- Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i9 11900K – 95 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +49%
1622
1088
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +101%
15106
7509
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +45%
3486
2406
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +82%
25578
14042
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +66%
1750
1054
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +75%
10333
5896
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|April 19, 2018
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i9-11900K
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|64
|-
|ROPs
|32
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900K official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
