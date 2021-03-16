Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11900K or Ryzen 5 3600: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900K with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3600 and 11900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900K
  • Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
  • 47% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1789 vs 1213 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
  • Around 2.32 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 11900K – 65 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +61%
5650
Ryzen 5 3600
3505
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +38%
3566
Ryzen 5 3600
2582
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +53%
27098
Ryzen 5 3600
17726
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +47%
1785
Ryzen 5 3600
1213
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +49%
10074
Ryzen 5 3600
6744

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11900K and AMD Ryzen 5 3600

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 16, 2021 July 7, 2019
Launch price 539 USD 199 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Zen 2
Model number i9-11900K -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 No

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11900K official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i9 11900K?
