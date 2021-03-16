Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11900K or Ryzen 5 5600X: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900K with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600X and 11900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900K
  • Newer - released 5-months later
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
  • Around 2.32 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 11900K – 65 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +32%
5810
Ryzen 5 5600X
4407
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +17%
26071
Ryzen 5 5600X
22289
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +15%
9715
Ryzen 5 5600X
8440

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11900K and AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 16, 2021 October 8, 2020
Launch price 539 USD 299 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Zen 3
Model number i9-11900K -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 No

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11900K official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Intel Core i9 11900K?
