Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11900K or Ryzen 7 3700X: what's better?

Intel Core i9 11900K vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

Intel Core i9 11900K
Intel Core i9 11900K
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900K against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3700X and 11900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900K
  • 31% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1644 vs 1255 points
  • 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 11900K – 65 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +31%
1644
Ryzen 7 3700X
1255
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +16%
9845
Ryzen 7 3700X
8473

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11900K and AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 1, 2021 July 7, 2019
Launch price - 329 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Zen 2
Model number i9-11900K -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32 No

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 36x
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 19.2 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i9 10850K and Intel Core i9 11900K
2. Intel Core i7 10750H and AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
3. Intel Core i7 1065G7 and AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
4. AMD Ryzen 7 4800H and AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
5. AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT and AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
6. AMD Ryzen 7 3800X and AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel Core i9 11900K?
EnglishРусский