Intel Core i9 11900K vs AMD Ryzen 7 4700G

Intel Core i9 11900K
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 4700G
Intel Core i9 11900K
AMD Ryzen 7 4700G

We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900K against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4700G and 11900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900K
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 52% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1880 vs 1233 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
  • Around 6.29 GB/s (14%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700G
  • More powerful Radeon Vega 8 integrated graphics: 1.13 vs 0.46 TFLOPS
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 11900K – 65 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +22%
1615
Ryzen 7 4700G
1329
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +20%
15062
Ryzen 7 4700G
12602
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +26%
3453
Ryzen 7 4700G
2731
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +27%
25190
Ryzen 7 4700G
19801
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +50%
1843
Ryzen 7 4700G
1232
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +48%
11668
Ryzen 7 4700G
7880

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11900K and AMD Ryzen 7 4700G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 16, 2021 July 21, 2020
Launch price 539 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Zen 2
Model number i9-11900K -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 256 512
TMUs 64 32
ROPs 32 8
Execution Units 32 8
TGP 15 W 65 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 11900K
0.46 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 4700G +146%
1.13 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11900K official page AMD Ryzen 7 4700G official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 4700G or Intel Core i9 11900K?
