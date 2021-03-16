Intel Core i9 11900K vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900K against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
99
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
63
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
81
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
84
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900K
- Unlocked multiplier
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 11900K – 65 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
642
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5887
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +1%
3519
3488
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
26348
Ryzen 7 5800 +2%
27000
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +9%
1811
1661
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9637
Ryzen 7 5800 +1%
9742
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Launch price
|539 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i9-11900K
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900K official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
