Intel Core i9 11900K vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900K (desktop) against the 2.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1789 vs 1393 points
- 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS
- Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Core i9 11900K – 35 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 18.3 GB/s (37%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
636
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5780
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3507
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
26196
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +28%
1798
1409
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +36%
9690
7122
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Launch price
|539 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i9-11900K
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|68.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900K official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
