Intel Core i9 11900K vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D VS Intel Core i9 11900K AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900K against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5800X3D and 11900K Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900K Unlocked multiplier

18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)

Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750

More than 10° C higher critical temperature

13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1855 vs 1639 points Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Newer - released 1-year later

Has 80 MB larger L3 cache size

More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers

Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i9 11900K – 105 vs 125 Watt

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11900K and AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

General Vendor Intel AMD Released March 16, 2021 March 15, 2022 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Rocket Lake Vermeer Model number i9-11900K - Socket LGA-1200 AM4 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 No Performance Cores 8 8 Threads 16 16 Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.4 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.5 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 35x 34x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s - L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 96MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes No Power Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm TDP 125 W 105 W Max. temperature 100°C 90°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 - GPU Base Clock 300 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz - Shading Units 256 - TMUs 64 - ROPs 32 - Execution Units 32 - TGP 15 W - Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz - iGPU FLOPS Core i9 11900K 0.46 TFLOPS Ryzen 7 5800X3D n/a Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s - ECC Support No Yes Misc Official site Intel Core i9 11900K official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 24