Intel Core i9 11900K vs AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900K (desktop) against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800H (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900K
- Unlocked multiplier
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
- Newer - released 10-months later
- More powerful AMD Radeon 680M integrated graphics: 3.686 vs 0.46 TFLOPS
- Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i9 11900K – 45 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1621
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15136
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3507
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
25441
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1801
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10933
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Rembrandt
|Model number
|i9-11900K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon 680M
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|32x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|768
|TMUs
|64
|48
|ROPs
|32
|32
|Execution Units
|32
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|-
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900K official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 6800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
