Intel Core i9 11900K vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900H

Intel Core i9 11900K
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 5900H
Intel Core i9 11900K
AMD Ryzen 9 5900H

We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900K (desktop) against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900H (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900H and 11900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
  • 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1789 vs 1543 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900H
  • Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i9 11900K – 45 vs 125 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +16%
1798
Ryzen 9 5900H
1555
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +10%
9690
Ryzen 9 5900H
8818

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11900K and AMD Ryzen 9 5900H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 16, 2021 January 1, 2021
Launch price 539 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Rocket Lake Zen 3
Model number i9-11900K -
Socket BGA-1200 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 33x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) -
L2 Cache 512K (per core) -
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11900K official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5900H or Intel Core i9 11900K?
