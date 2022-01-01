Intel Core i9 11900K vs AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX VS Intel Core i9 11900K AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900K (desktop) against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 6900HX and 11900K Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900K 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1855 vs 1551 points

8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.9 GHz) Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX Newer - released 10-months later

Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i9 11900K – 45 vs 125 Watt

More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 14 nanometers

Supports quad-channel memory

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11900K and AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX

General Vendor Intel AMD Released March 16, 2021 January 4, 2022 Type Desktop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Rocket Lake Rembrandt Model number i9-11900K - Socket LGA-1200 FP7 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 Radeon 680M Performance Cores 8 8 Threads 16 16 Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.3 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.9 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 35x 33x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s - L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes Power Fabrication process 14 nm 6 nm TDP 125 W 45 W Max. temperature 100°C 95°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 AMD Radeon 680M GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 2000 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 2400 MHz Shading Units 256 768 TMUs 64 48 ROPs 32 32 Execution Units 32 12 TGP 15 W 15 W Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz - iGPU FLOPS Core i9 11900K 0.46 TFLOPS Ryzen 9 6900HX 3.686 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400 Memory Size 128 GB - Max. Memory Channels 2 4 Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s - ECC Support No - Misc Official site Intel Core i9 11900K official page AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX official page PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 20