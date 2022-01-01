Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11900K or Ryzen 9 6900HX: what's better?

We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900K (desktop) against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6900HX and 11900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900K
  • 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1855 vs 1551 points
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i9 11900K – 45 vs 125 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 14 nanometers
  • Supports quad-channel memory

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +3%
15186
Ryzen 9 6900HX
14696
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +18%
11367
Ryzen 9 6900HX
9649
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11900K and AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 16, 2021 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rocket Lake Rembrandt
Model number i9-11900K -
Socket LGA-1200 FP7
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 Radeon 680M

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 33x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 6 nm
TDP 125 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 2400 MHz
Shading Units 256 768
TMUs 64 48
ROPs 32 32
Execution Units 32 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 11900K
0.46 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 6900HX
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB -
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s -
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11900K official page AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

