Intel Core i9 11900K vs AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900K (desktop) against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900K
- 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1855 vs 1551 points
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
- Newer - released 10-months later
- Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i9 11900K – 45 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1638
Ryzen 9 6900HX +2%
1664
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +3%
15186
14696
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3523
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
25650
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +20%
1866
1558
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +18%
11367
9649
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Rembrandt
|Model number
|i9-11900K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon 680M
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|768
|TMUs
|64
|48
|ROPs
|32
|32
|Execution Units
|32
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|-
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900K official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
