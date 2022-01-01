Intel Core i9 11900K vs AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900K with 8-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900K
- Consumes up to 26% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7950X – 125 vs 170 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Around 23.1 GB/s (46%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2219 vs 1830 points
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.7 GHz vs 5.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1645
Ryzen 9 7950X +26%
2065
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15299
Ryzen 9 7950X +151%
38354
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3560
Ryzen 9 7950X +21%
4322
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
25765
Ryzen 9 7950X +148%
63929
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1839
Ryzen 9 7950X +21%
2231
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11065
Ryzen 9 7950X +114%
23624
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|August 29, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Raphael
|Model number
|i9-11900K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|AM5
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|8
|16
|Threads
|16
|32
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|5.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|45x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|6.57 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|170 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|64
|-
|ROPs
|32
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|73.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900K official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 7950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
